Newsmakers 2017: Shubhangi Swaroop, Indian Navy's first woman pilot

Shubhangi Swaroop has made history by becoming the first woman to be inducted into the Indian Navy as a pilot. She will be soon flying Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft.

Shubhangi is a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She was part of the first batch of female officers to graduate from the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kannur. A biotechnology engineer from VIT. She is also a national taekwondo champion.

Shubangi will now head INS Garuda in Kochi and then will undergo training a Dundigal Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

