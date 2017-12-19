Newsmakers 2017: Miss World Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar won the Miss World 2017 pageant, the first since Priyanka Chopra won Miss World 2000. She is the sixth Indian woman to win the title of Miss World. She is pursuing a medical degree at the Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College in Sonipat.

Chhillar was announced as the brand ambassador for Anaemia Free Haryana, and her Beauty with a Purpose campaign Project Shakti was given government support of ₹18 crore (approximately $2.8 million), by Haryana government. She was also India's top trending personality on Google search in 2017.

