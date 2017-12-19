Newsmakers 2017: Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra

Justice Dipak Misra was sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India.

Misra is a quiet, diminutive man with a steely resolve. He has done his fair share of constitutional arm-twisting without raising his voice: he got the government to withdraw President's rule in Uttarakhand rather than have an adverse order passed against it.

Making the national anthem mandatory in movie halls did stir up a controversy, but those who know him speak about his commitment to the symbols of Indian democracy. His rulings in Nirbhaya and the Mumbai blasts case had shown his steely side.

But with the historic ruling, declaring triple talaq as unconstitutional, recognising the right to privacy as our fundamental right and convicting self acclaimed spiritual guru Ram Rahim for rape, Misra has lived up to the reputation of taking some valiant and compassionate decisions and has rekindled our trust in the country's pillar of reform and justice.

OneIndia News