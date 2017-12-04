Newborn found alive after being declared dead: Max Hospital sacks two doctors

Delhi's Max Hospital has sacked two doctors in connection with the horrific case where one of the newborn twins was declared dead but was later found alive.

A woman delivered twin extreme pre-term babies on Thursday after which the hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh declared one of them dead. When the family members were taking the baby to a cremation ground, they noticed movement and took the newborn to another hospital where it was declared alive.

"While inquiry by the expert group which includes external experts from IMA is still in process, we have decided to terminate the services of the two treating doctors, Dr A P Mehta and Dr Vishal Gupta in the case relating to the twin extreme pre-term babies," news agency ANI quoted Max Hospital.

The lady's brother-in-law Deepak said that the twins were allegedly wrapped in plastic sheets and handed over to the family.

The police had registered a case against the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh.

The Delhi government's health department has also launched a probe into the matter, and will release a detailed report later. Delhi's Health Minister Satyendra Jain on the Saturday said that the hospital's license could be cancelled, if found guilty of medical negligence.

OneIndia News