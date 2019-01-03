New Year tragedy in Delhi: Woman shot at by former JDU MLA dies

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 3: Woman allegedly shot at by BJP leader and former JDU MLA Raju Singh during new year's celebrations in a farmhouse in Delhi passed away on Thursday.

The victim identified as Archana Gupta is an architect, an officer told PTI. In his complaint, the victim's husband alleged they were in the farm house on Monday night to celebrate the new year along with friends. At around 12 am, two-three rounds were reportedly fired by Raju Singh, the senior police officer said.

Ms Gupta was taken to the hospital where she was receiving treatment, he added. A case was registered against Raju Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Delhi Police Wednesday arrested former JDU MLA Raju Singh, who joined BJP in 2015, from Uttar Pradesh. Police said they have recovered 2 rifles and 800 bullets from a farmhouse in Delhi where the incident took during new year celebrations.

The JDU leader had fled the place after a 42-year-old woman was injured in the suspected celebratory firing. Special Commissioner of Police, (Law and Order) South, RP Upadhyay, said that information regarding the incident was received by authorities at Fortis Hospital in the Vasant Kunj area around 1 am.

(With PTI inputs)