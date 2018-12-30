New Year's eve: All you need to know about traffic and metro restrictions in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 30: Several traffic restrictions have been announced by the Delhi Police for New Year's eve when people come out in the streets in large numbers. Connaught Place in central Delhi usually gets crowded on December 31 night and even the restraunts remain open till late.

In a bid to ease traffic on the New Year's eve, the Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements on roads across the city with a special focus on Connaught Place and the areas around it.

All kinds of vehicles will be restricted from 8.00 pm onwards at Connaught Place till the celebrations conclude, a statement said.

"Vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place will not be allowed," B.K. Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said.

The officer said a special drive against drunk driving, jumping signals and dangerous driving will be undertaken by the traffic police. Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond round about of Mandi House, round about of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta, round about of Gole Market, round about of GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the round about of Windsor Place, the statement said.

According to the traffic advisory, motorists can park their vehicles at only specific places in the vicinity of Connaught Place, which includes certain locations near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda house, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to 'C' Hexagon and near Windsor Place.

Alternative routes have been arranged for commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station. However, routes to Old Delhi railway station will not be affected, it said.

Special traffic arrangements have also been made at Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town and Mayur Vihar.

The police has advised motorists to use alternative routes available for North - South directions which includes Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road and beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

"For East-West Movement - Ring Road, Bhairon Road, 'C' Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, round about of RML, Park Street and Shankar Road have been suggested," the statement said.

Restrictions at Rajiv Chowk metro station:

In view of security measures, exit facility at the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be available for commuters from 9 pm onwards on Monday, officials said Sunday. Rajiv Chowk, one of the busiest stations of the Delhi Metro, caters to both the Blue Line and the Yellow Line.

"As advised by Delhi Police authorities, exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be permitted from 9 PM onwards on New Year's Eve, i.e., December 31. This is to enable the authorities to maintain peace, and law and order during New Year Eve's celebrations in New Delhi district area," the DMRC said in a statement.

However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 PM to board trains, it said.

"Interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 - NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at the Rajiv Chowk metro station till the end of services. Services at all other metro corridors and stations will continue normally," it said.

A large number of New Year's revellers converge at Connaught Place to ring in the new year with celebrations.

