    New Year celebrations on beaches barred; Entry to beaches prohibited after 7 pm

    Mangaluru, Dec 31: Entry of public to all beaches in the city, including Tannirbhavi, Surathkal and Panambur, has been prohibited after 7 PM on Friday in the wake of the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

    In an order issued by Dakshina Kannada district administration, deputy commissioner K V Rajendra said any kind of New Year celebrations on beaches are not allowed after 7 PM. The celebrations are not permitted in public places also, the order said.

    The night curfew, introduced since December 28 from 10 pm to 5 am, is already in place in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Udupi district deputy commissioner Kurma Rao has also issued an order prohibiting the celebration on beaches and other public places.

    new year

    Story first published: Friday, December 31, 2021, 16:26 [IST]
    X