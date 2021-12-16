New Urban India: PM to inaugurate All India Mayors’ Conference

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the All India Mayors' Conference, being organised by the Department of Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi on 17 December 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

Mayors from various states across the country will It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities.

A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years.

An exhibition is also being organized from 17 to 19 December to showcase the key achievements of the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

Know all about Narendra Modi

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs will also be present on the occasion.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:20 [IST]