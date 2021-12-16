YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New Urban India: PM to inaugurate All India Mayors’ Conference

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the All India Mayors' Conference, being organised by the Department of Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh in Varanasi on 17 December 2021 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

    New Urban India: PM to inaugurate All India Mayors’ Conference
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Mayors from various states across the country will It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities.

    A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years.

    An exhibition is also being organized from 17 to 19 December to showcase the key achievements of the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development.

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs will also be present on the occasion.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X