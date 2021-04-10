New restrictions likely in Delhi amidst COVID-19 surge: No lockdown says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Apr 10: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal said that there is a need to remove the age criteria and ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination. He said that if we have have enough doses and the age bar is removed, we can vaccinate people within 3 to 4 months.

Currently we have vaccine for 7 to 10 days and we need to remove the age criteria to scale up the vaccine drive, he said. He also added that in Delhi there will be no lockdown, but new restrictions will be imposed soon.

On Friday, Kejriwal announced that schools and colleges in Delhi would be shut down. In a tweet, Kejriwal said that due to increasing cases of Covid-19, all schools, government and private, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders.

Delhi has announced new restrictions such as night curfew. The government imposed the night curfew on April 6 between 10 pm and 5 am until April 30.