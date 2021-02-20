New restrictions in Mumbai, Amaravati, Nagpur as COVID-19 cases surge

Mumbai sees 823 new Covid-19 cases as BMC's new restrictions kick in

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Feb 20: With the number of COVID-19 cases rising, several places in Maharashtra have announced either a lockdown or imposed strict restrictions.

Let us take a look at the restrictions that have been imposed in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: The BMC has not announced a lockdown and neither is mulling one as of now. However a new set of rules of have bee released by the BMC.

An order from Municipal Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal said that those flouting rules for home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted.

The civic body also said that 300 marshals will be appointed to take action against passengers travelling without a mask in suburban railways. The aim is to catch 25,000 offenders everyday.

Orders have also been issued to raid marriage halls, clubs, restaurants etc to check COVID-appropriate behaviour. The order also said that buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 patients will be sealed and those who test positive and have been advised home quarantine will have their hand stamped.

Those who flout rules will be prosecuted. Passengers coming to Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory institutional quarantine.

Yavatmal:

The district administration of Yavatmal in Maharashtra has ordered a 10 day lockdown from Thursday night.

Markets and other establishments will remain shut, but essential services will remain unaffected.

Schools and colleges will remain shut until further notice

No religious functions will be allowed and weddings will be held only with 50 guests.

Amaravati:

The Amaravati district administration declared a weekend lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The collector of Amravati, Shailesh Naval said that all establishments including hotels and restaurants would stay open only till 8 pm as opposed to the earlier timing of 10 pm on weekdays.

Swimming pools and indoor games too would remain closed. Only five people will be allowed at religious ceremonies.

Nagpur:

50 per cent restriction capacity on wedding halls.

Only 20 people will be allowed at funerals

Buildings with more than 5 COVID-19 cases will be sealed

People under home quarantine will be stamped on their hands

Wardha:

Markets will close by 7 pm.

Eateries can operate only till 9 pm.