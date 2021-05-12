New recoveries outnumber daily COVID-19 cases for second day

New Delhi, May 12: India's total Active Caseload has dipped to 37,04,099 today. It now comprises 15.87% of the country's total Positive Cases.

A net decline of 11,122 cases is recorded in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day of decline in the active cases.

13 States cumulatively account for 82.51% of India's total Active Cases.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,93,82,642 today. The National Recovery Rate is 83.04%. 3,55,338 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

New Recoveries outshines new daily cases for the second consecutive days, the Ministry of Health said.

Government of India is expeditiously delivering global aid to States/UTs under the "Whole of Government" approach, to augment their efforts in COVID management. 9,200 Oxygen Concentrators, 5,243 Oxygen Cylinders, 19 Oxygen Generation Plants, 5,913ventilators/ Bi PAP and ~3.44LRemdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered/ dispatched to States and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response, so far. The Union Government is ensuring a streamlined and fast delivery of the global aid to States and UTsthrough faster custom clearances, and use of air and road.

On the other hand, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.52 Cr today as the Phase-3 of the nationwide Vaccination Drive expands further.

A total of17,52,35,991vaccine doses have been administered through 25,47,534sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. These include 95,82,449 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,39,376 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,41,49,634 FLWs (1stdose), 79,52,537 FLWs (2nddose), 30,44,463 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,58,83,416 (1stdose) and 78,36,168 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years. 5,39,59,7721stdose beneficiaries and 1,62,88,176 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old, the government also said.

4,79,282 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 30,44,463 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive. Table below shows the cumulative vaccine doses administered to 18-44 years age group till now.

As on Day-116 of the vaccination drive (11th May, 2021), 24,46,674 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,543 sessions, 10,92,452 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 13,54,222 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 12, 2021, 13:35 [IST]