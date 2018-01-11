New pass mark criteria for ICSE, ISC, check here

The new pass marks criteria for ICSE and ISC will be implemented from this year onwards.

According to the new rule, for ICSE exam or Class 10 the pass mark will be 33% and it will be 35% for ISC exam or Class 12. CISCE has considered undertaking such changes going at par with other boards in the country. 'The objective of this is to bring about a close conformity with other Boards in the country,' CISCE said in a notification. The Council had, then, decided to implement the changes from 2019 academic year onwards.

'Kindly note that the change in the pass marks for the ICSE and ISC exams will be effective from the examination year 2018 onwards and not from the exam year 2019,' reads the official notification.

The Council has participated in numerous meetings with the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India, along with the other Examination Boards of the country and was nominated to be a member of the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG) to discuss various examination related matters and make recommendations accordingly.

Among the many recommendations made by the Inter-Board Working Group (IBWG), it was suggested that all boards in the country should have the same pass mark criteria. In view of this fact, the Council has decided to change its pass mark criteria. The objective of this is to bring about a close uniformity with other Boards in the country.

OneIndia News