Indian Navy's New Ensign: A fitting tribute to the rich Indian maritime heritage [Watch}

    Indian Navy's New Ensign: A fitting tribute to the rich Indian maritime heritage

    New Delhi, Sep 02: Marking a departure from the colonial past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the new Naval Ensign and dedicated the Ensign to Chhatrapati Shivaji.

    With the national flag at the upper canton, a blue octagonal shape encompassing the national emblem, sitting atop an anchor depicting steadfastness and superimposed on a shield with the Navy's motto Sam No Vanunah in Devnagri.

    New Indian Naval Ensign: A fitting tribute to the rich Indian maritime heritage

    "The octagonal shape with twin golden borders draws inspiration from the seal of the great Indian emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose visionary maritime outlook established a credible naval fleet," the navy said in a video showcasing the new ensign.

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fleet comprised "60 fighting ships and approximately 5,000 men. The rising Maratha naval power during Shivaji Maharaj's period was the first to secure the coastline against external aggression," the navy said in the video.

    PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian NavyPM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

    The navy said the blue octagonal shape represents the eight directions symbolising the Indian Navy's multidirectional reach and multidimensional operational capability.

    The anchor symbol represents "steadfastness", the navy said.

    Over the years India's naval ensign has undergone several changes and transformed on many occasions.

    It is for the fourth time that the ensign is being changed from January 26, 1950.

    In 1950, the Crown in the naval crest, depicted with an anchor, was replaced by the Ashokan Lion for the Indian Navy's Emblem.

    Till 2001, the Red St George's Cross was retained but later removed to bring the Navy blue color Indian Navy crest in.

    In 2004, the St George's Cross was added back with an Ashoka emblem at the intersection of the cross. The Naval crest that was added in 2001, was removed.

    In 2014, the national motto "Satyameva Jayate" was added under the Ashok Emblem and it became the existing ensign.

    X