YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    New guidelines for Int'l travellers: From South Africa to Mauritius, here is a list of at-risk countries

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 7: India on Friday made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international passengers landing in the country and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers. The new guidelines will come to effect from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

    New guidelines for Intl travellers: From South Africa to Mauritius, here is a list of at-risk countries

    As per the earlier guidelines, travellers coming from countries specified as "at risk" had to submit samples for COVID testing post-arrival and were required to wait for their results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If tested negative they were needed to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth day.

    However, even if the travellers test negative they will be put on 7-day quarantine. They have to undergo a test again on the eighth day, upload the report on Air Suvidha Portal and if negative, self-health monitoring for seven days.

    List of 'At-risk' Countries
    The list of 'At-risk' countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

    Countries in Europe including the United Kingdom
    South Africa
    Brazil
    Botswana
    China
    Ghana
    Mauritius
    New Zealand
    Zimbabwe
    Tanzania
    Hong Kong
    Israel
    Congo
    Ethiopia
    Kazakhstan
    Kenya
    Nigeria
    Tunisia
    Zambia

    Check Out New Guidelines

    New guidelines for Intl travellers: From South Africa to Mauritius, here is a list of at-risk countries

    More INDIA News  

    Read more about:

    india south africa

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X