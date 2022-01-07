It's in area under Chinese occupation for 60 years: MEA on China constructing bridge across Pangong lake

New Delhi, Jan 7:

New Delhi, Jan 7: India on Friday made seven-day home quarantine mandatory for all international passengers landing in the country and an RT-PCR test on the eighth day, as it issued revised guidelines for international passengers. The new guidelines will come to effect from January 11 and will remain effective till further government orders.

As per the earlier guidelines, travellers coming from countries specified as "at risk" had to submit samples for COVID testing post-arrival and were required to wait for their results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight. If tested negative they were needed to undergo home quarantine for seven days and then get their RT-PCR test done on the eighth day.

However, even if the travellers test negative they will be put on 7-day quarantine. They have to undergo a test again on the eighth day, upload the report on Air Suvidha Portal and if negative, self-health monitoring for seven days.

List of 'At-risk' Countries

The list of 'At-risk' countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

Countries in Europe including the United Kingdom

South Africa

Brazil

Botswana

China

Ghana

Mauritius

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

Tanzania

Hong Kong

Israel

Congo

Ethiopia

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Nigeria

Tunisia

Zambia

Check Out New Guidelines

COVID19 | All international arrivals to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine: Government of India pic.twitter.com/XR7nHcmr9T — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2022