New Governors for 8 states: Here are the names

    New Delhi, July 06: Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué. Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

    President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release.

    The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

    Karnataka governor

    Karnataka governor

    Thaawarchand Gehlot (73), Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, is a prominent Dalit leader.

    He served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government. Besides, he also served the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. A member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP, his appointment as the Governor of Karnataka came amid talks of Cabinet expansion.

    Mizoram Governor

    Mizoram Governor

    Andhra Pradesh BJP leader and former state president of the party, Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram. He served as a member of Parliament for the Visakhapatnam constituency from 2014-19.

    Madhya Pradesh Governor

    Madhya Pradesh Governor

    Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh Governor

    Himachal Pradesh Governor

    Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh

    Goa Governor

    Goa Governor

    Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred to Goa

    Tripura Governor

    Tripura Governor

    Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya appointed as Tripura Governor

    Jharkhand Governor

    Jharkhand Governor

    Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais appointed as Jharkhand Governor

    Haryana Governor

    Haryana Governor

    Former Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State, Bandaru Dattatreya transferred and appointed as the new Governor for the state of Haryana. He is currently serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 6, 2021, 13:47 [IST]
    X