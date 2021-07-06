New Governors for 8 states: Here are the names

New Delhi, July 06: Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot was on Tuesday appointed as Karnataka Governor and Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel was named as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communiqué. Gehlot is the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the appointment of a few Governors and changes in portfolios of some others. The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release.

The announcement comes amid reports of Union Cabinet reshuffle.

Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (73), Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, is a prominent Dalit leader. He served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government. Besides, he also served the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. A member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP, his appointment as the Governor of Karnataka came amid talks of Cabinet expansion. Mizoram Governor Andhra Pradesh BJP leader and former state president of the party, Kambhampati Hari Babu appointed as the new Governor of Mizoram. He served as a member of Parliament for the Visakhapatnam constituency from 2014-19. Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh Goa Governor Mizoram Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred to Goa Tripura Governor Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya appointed as Tripura Governor Jharkhand Governor Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais appointed as Jharkhand Governor Haryana Governor Former Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State, Bandaru Dattatreya transferred and appointed as the new Governor for the state of Haryana. He is currently serving as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

