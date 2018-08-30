New floor, fresh paint, renovated bathroom at cell where India hopes to lodge Vijay Mallya

Mumbai, Aug 30: New flooring, refurbished bathroom and painted walls. This is what has been changed in the Arthur Road jail cell, where the Central Bureau of Investigation hopes to lodge Vijay Mallya, if he is extradited to India.

The refurbishing of the cell comes in the wake of Mallya putting up a defence in the London court in which he had said that the extradition needs to be blocked as the conductions in the jails are bad. He said he was not returning to India due to poor jail conditions.

The court asked India to provide a video of the jail cell and fixed September 12 as the next date of hearing. After the changes were made in the jail, the agency shot a video of the same and sent it to the Ministry for External Affairs.

Mallya is fighting an extradition challenge, which was filed after India said that he had committed fraud to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. Mallya said that he had not applied for any clemency plea and added that he was ready to pay the money.