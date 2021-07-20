New era of travel: Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani gets Tejas-type Smart coaches

Railways delivered over 24,840 tonnes of oxygen so far, southern states got more than 10,000 tonnes

New Delhi, July 20: A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out in Indian Railways with the introduction of newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes in Western Railways.

The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai - New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious and premium trains of WR have been replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches.

Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express. Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises of exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways.

Bright golden hued coaches to give world-class experience These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features are being introduced to run Railway's prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train offer best in class travel experience. The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems. Upgraded smart sleeper coaches and more It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server. PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter. Another paradigm shift by Indian Railways With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance. The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long distance journey, is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers. Indian Railways is committed to realising our PM @narendramodi ji’s vision to provide world-class facilities to our passengers. Today, Mumbai Rajdhani Express starts to run with new upgraded Tejas-type Smart Sleeper coaches.https://t.co/cYnsNnLXEU pic.twitter.com/nUyDXLSjFh — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 19, 2021 Additional features With enhanced features like sliding doors,digital boards,CCTVs,they are set to give you a best in class experience.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 8:27 [IST]