    New education policy aimed at implementing RSS agenda says Yadav

    Lucknow, July 31: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the objective of the new education policy announced by the Centre is to implement the "agenda of RSS".

    A government which is destroying social amity, cultural values and the principles of the Constitution, and not learning any lessons, can achieve nothing by changing the education policy or the name of a ministry, he said. "Nothing will happen with this," Yadav added.

    "The objective of the new education policy announced by the Centre is to implement the agenda of the RSS. According to this agenda, the curriculum will now be presented in a special colour to mold the new generations," the SP chief said in a statement here.

    Union Cabinet approves new education policy: What is NEP 2020

    The BJP should not "politicise the future of the children", Yadav said. "Education should be such that secures the future of students," he added.

    The Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020 on Wednesday. This is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the thirty-four-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.

    Yadav also targeted the ruling Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh, saying it has not initiated any new scheme and has only renamed those launched by the previous SP government.

    "BJP's act are now open to all, and even its MPs and MLAs have started raising their voices against their own government," Yadav said, adding that resentment is brewing among the people's representatives due to anti-people policies of the government.

    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
