New domestic LPG connection gets expensive; gas regulators become dearer too

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 17: If you're planning to take a new domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connection, then you may have to shell out more money, as oil marketing corporations (OMCs) Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have increased the security of new cylinders.

The new rates are effective June 16, 2022.

With the latest revision, customers will now have to pay Rs 750 more for the service. The new price stands at Rs 2,200 per connection, up from the previous charge of Rs 1450 per connection.

In addition to that, the customers taking two cylinders, weighing 14.2 kg each, at the time of taking a connection will have to pay Rs 1500 for the connection fee. This means that customers will now have to pay Rs 4,400 as security for taking two cylinders on taking a new connection.

The price of gas regulators has also moved up. The customers will be required to pay a sum of Rs 250, earlier 150, to get a regulator.

For the pipe and passbook, which comes with every new connection, Rs 150 and Rs 25 will have to be paid respectively.

Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 8:31 [IST]