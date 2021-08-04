Monsoon 2021: Why we should worry about deficit rainfall in July

New Delhi likely to witness light rains

India

New Delhi, Aug 04: The capital is likely to witness partly cloudy sky and light rain on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, recorded a minimum of 25.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate rain is expected for the next three to four days, according to the IMD forecast.

The weather department had earlier said that Delhi is likely to receive normal rainfall -- 95 to 106 percent of the long-period average -- in August.

The capital had witnessed uncharacteristically heavy rainfall and an irregular weather pattern in July.

After a delayed monsoon, which arrived over two weeks after the usual date of June 27, the capital gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall this July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second highest ever.

Delhi gets maximum rainfall in July and August. Normally, the city receives 210.6 mm and 247.7 mm rainfall in July and August, respectively.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 11:12 [IST]