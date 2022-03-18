New COVID wave approaching soon? Focus on the five-fold strategy, Centre advises states

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 18: With a resurgence observed in covid cases globally, the centre on Friday urged the states to focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Addl Chief Secys, Principal Secys, Secys (Health) of all States/UTs, emphasising that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior.

"As you are aware that after a rapid surge in cases due to the Omicron Variant, a consistent decrease in the number of new Covid- 19 cases has been observed in India, in the past few days and required steps have been taken for resumption of economic and social activities by States/UTs," the letter said.

"Guidelines for graded resumption of economic activit es was released by Ministry of Home Affairs on 25 February 2022 wherein the States were guided to resume the economic activities duly analyzing the local epidemiological situation (including positivity rates & bed occupancy), to decide on the relaxation/restr ction measure. It is imperative that all the States/UTs must observe all precaut ons and notlet the guard down while resuming the economic and social activities," it said.

"With a resurgence observed in Covid-19 cases across Southeast Asia & some countries of Europe, a High Level Meeting was chaired by Hon'ble HFM on 16'" March 2022 wherein it was advised that States/UTs should focus on aggressive and sustained genome sequencing andintensified surveillance and keep an overall vigilon the Covid-19 situation. Iwould also like to emphasize that there should be continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e.. Test-Track-Treat­ Vaccinat on and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior," the letter added.

"States should also ensure that adequate number of samples are submitted to INSACOG network through Sentinelsites as per the protocolissued by National Centre for Disease Control(NCDC), which is the Nodal Agency for INSACOG, to ensure timely detection of new variants while maintaining adequate testing as per the protocols for testing laid by ICMR. Effect ve surveillance by monitoring of emerging clusters of new cases, if any, testing as per norms and monitoring of Ill & SARI cases shall be taken up on a continued basis to ensure that no early

warning signals are missed and spread of infection can be controlled," it added.

"It is also vital that States may ensure that all eligible persons are motivated to get vaccinated against COVID-1g as per the recent expansion of vaccination drive to young adults and precautionary doses for adults besides the completion of doses for all adults," it further said.