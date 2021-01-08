New COVID variant: Air India flight with 256 from UK to land in Delhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 08: An Air India flight from UK to be land in Delhi shortly with 256 passengers on board amid concerns about the fast-spreading new coronavirus variant that emerged in Britain.

    Flights from UK have been resumed today after the government suspended services between Indian and UK on December 23 following the spreading.

    Representational Image

    The number of people who have tested positive for the new UK variant in India has climbed to 73.

    According to the government, 30 flights will operate every week - 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This will stand till 23 January, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri has said.

    The Delhi airport has advised passengers to keep a gap of at least 10 hours between their arrival from UK and the connecting flight to their cities.

    Meanwhile, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "The Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of the extremely serious situation in UK, I would urge central government to extend the ban till January 31."

    "With great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation in control. UK's COVID situation is very serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk?" the CM said.

