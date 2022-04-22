New Covid SoPs for schools in Delhi: Check full guidelines

Forest fire rages in India: What is it? How fire-prone are India’s forests?

New Delhi, Apr 22: The Delhi government on Friday issued a Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in schools.

In detailed Standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the schools, the schools in the state have been asked to conduct a daily symptoms check, use thermal scanning as well as hand sanitization on a daily basis among various other measures. Check out the full guidelines:

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to Prevent Spread of COVID Infection in Schools.

This SOP outlines various precautionary measures to be adopted in schools to prevent the spread of COVID infection in addition to compliance of measures/ guidelines issued by the Government from time to time.

1. General Guidelines:

a) Head of School should hold a meeting with SMC/PTA members to discuss the prevailing COVID conditions to prevent spread of COVID infection in schools. SMC/PTA should encourage vaccination among the students and parents.

b)Head of School are also advised to convene SMC/PTA meeting as and when required to review the compliance of COVID protocols, attendance of students and other confidence building measures.

c) Head of School to ensure that all the eligible students, teaching and non-teaching staff as well as support staff of the school is vaccinated and it should be done at the top priority.

d) Head of School to ensure that all students/ staff/ guests should wear masks on the face in a proper way

e) Head of School to ensure regular sanitization of the school premises and ensure adequate availability of key supplies like thermal scanners. Disinfectants, sanitizers. soaps (liquid, solid), masks and running water in all washrooms.

f) The availability of sufficient wash basins/ washing area to provide proper arrangement of hand washing for the students should be ensured.

g) Head of School is advised to use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students. Help of volunteers may be taken to avoid crowding and maintaining of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) at the school entry/exit gates.

h) Students may be guided not to share lunch, books, notebooks and stationery items etc.

i) Heads of School are also advised to ensure the following:

Increased facility for cleaning and sanitization especially in common areas and high touch surfaces.

Proper and regular cleaning and sanitization of class rooms.

Sanitizing facility should be available at the entry gates.

2. Daily Symptoms Check Guidelines

People with COVID-19 have reported a wide variety of symptoms ranging from mild to Severe illness. These include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty in breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

If a student or staff member displays any of the above symptoms whilst at the school, they should be moved away from other people and into an outdoor/ well ventilated space/ quarantine room. Teachers are also directed to report the HoS immediately if any student in their class found with COVID symptoms. If any COVID case is noticed or reported among the students, teaching & non-teaching staff to the school authority, the same must be intimated to the Zonal/District Authorities immediately and the concerned wing of the school may be temporarily closed or cordoned off.

3. Health and Safety Guidelines

a) Staff should be deployed at the entry gates to ensure that no symptomatic student/staff/guest enter the school campus

b) Mandatory Thermal Screening at school entry gates. No student, teachers, staff or guest should be allowed to enter the school premises without proper thermal scanning lit.

c) Compulsory hand sanitization at entrance of school, Class Room, Labs and Public Utility etc.

d) Parents should be advised that if the child or any of the family members shows COVID symptoms, they should not send the child to the school.

e) At the time of taking morning attendance the teacher will daily ask the students about the COVID related symptoms in the students or in their family members.

4. Quarantine Room

The Head of school should ensure availability of a Quarantine Room in the school in case of any emergency.

5. Physical Distancing Guidelines

The school authorities have to maintain physical distancing at all times by ensuring that students do not assemble or gather near entry/ exit gates while visiting the school.

6. Campus Guest Policy Routine guest visits should be discouraged. However, during emergency, parent's visit with proper COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) protocol may be permitted.

7. Awareness Drive Posters / standees on preventive measures about COVIDI9 to be displayed at all prominent places like class rooms, washrooms, parking, entry and exit etc. to ensure COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) like physical distancing and mask guidelines etc.

Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 15:33 [IST]