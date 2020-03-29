New COVID-19 test can produce results in just minutes!

New Delhi, Mar 29: As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in India, there's a new urgency to make sure there are as many tests as possible to diagnose people who have symptoms of the disease. To know if people are positive is important for guiding their next steps- self-isolation, avoiding contact with others, and, if their symptoms get worse, seeking medical care.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), spearheading its coronavirus diagnosis efforts, has approved IgG/IgM Rapid Tests in the country. These tests can provide results on the spot in as little as 10 minutes.

Sensing Self Ltd's test kit gets NIV Pune's approval:

The bio-research body has given approval to 12 private entities to develop the antibody rapid test kits in the country.

Of these, testing kits of only two entities including that of Sensing Self Ltd (Singapore), have been validated by the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The company manufactures COVID 19 Rapid Test Kit (IgM/IgG) (CE-IVD).

How Sensing Self's kit works?

Anybody showing symptoms can conduct the pre-screen test using the kit manufactured by Sensing Self Limited. The test is done using blood from a finger prick. Results can appear within 10 to 15 minutes. If the result turns out to be negative, then there is no need to worry but if the result turn out to be positive then the infected person need to undergo other lab tests. The rapid test kits make it easier and quicker for people to learn whether they have been infected or not.

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) is repeating again and again that 'Testing, testing, testing' is the only way out to check the spread of novel coronavirus, faster and cheaper Rapid Testing Kits could play a crucial role in controlling the pandemic.

Currently, the RT-PCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) are being used by the government testing laboratories across the country for diagnosis of COVID-19. The RT-PCR method is comparatively time taking process wherein the person with symptoms needs to consult the doctor for advice following which his/her blood samples are sent for lab testing. In this method, getting a result can take 2 to 4 days. In that time, infected people may spread the virus to many others.

Guidance on Rapid antibody kits for COVID-19

Can be done on blood/serum/plasma

Test result is available within 30 minutes

Test comes positive after 7-10 days of infection

Not recommended for diagnosis of COVID-19 infection

Positive test indicates exposure to SARS-CoV-2

Negative test does not rule out COVID-19 infection

