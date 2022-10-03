New CDS Anil Chauhan gets 'Z' category security cover

10 things to know about Lt General Anil Chauhan, India's new CDS

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 03: The Centre will provide 'Z' category armed security cover of Delhi Police to the newly elected Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Nine months after Bipin Rawat's demise, the central government appointed Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), last week.

Chauhan will be guarded by nearly 33 armed Delhi Police personnel at his residence as well as during travel, according to a report in ANI.

"In a career spanning over nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and North-East India," said a statement from the defence ministry.

The CDS is the most senior uniformed officer in rank, the first among equals -- the only four-star officers in the country are the CDS, the chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Born on 18th May 1961, Lt Gen Anil Chauhan was commissioned into the 11 Gorkha Rifles of the Indian Army in 1981.

He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan had held several command, staff and instrumental appointments and had extensive experience in counter-insurgency operations in Jammu & Kashmir and North-East India.

In addition to these command appointments, the officer also tenanted important staff appointments including the charge of Director General of Military Operations.

The officer superannuated from the Indian Army on 31 May, 2021.

Story first published: Monday, October 3, 2022, 16:55 [IST]