Never underestimate Muslim Brotherhood: They run a fake Islamophobia campaign in India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: The Muslim Brotherhood is once again in the focus following the killing of Umesh Kolhe, a Hindu pharmacist from Amaravati, Maharashtra.

The rise of the Muslim Brotherhood based out of Qatar, Turkey and Kuwait played a huge role in show-casing the so-called Islamophobia in India. There have been rising concerns about the Muslim Brotherhood in India as it does have direct links with violent Islamist groups. The primary aim of the Muslim Brotherhood is to adopt the political position of Jihad against the non-Muslims and this has been the case since the days of its founding in the 1920s by Hassan al-Banna.

The fact that the Muslim Brotherhood relies on violence can be seen in its two offshoots, the Popular Front of India (PFI) and National Women's Front. The PFI was recently banned by India.

The Muslim Brotherhood has been problematic for India for long. Groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood and the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) have consistently run an anti-India campaign. They have openly rewarded journalists who write anti-India articles.

Islamic State, IAMC, Muslim Brotherhood: The international network hurting India

The IAMC has tried to hurt India's image on several occasions. On June 23, it had praised Congresswoman, Ilhan Omar for introducing a resolution in the US House of Representatives which condemned India for the so-called human rights violations of the minorities, the Muslims in particular. Omar to be sure has always openly sided with Pakistan.

Groups such as these have been quick to comment on India's internal issues. It was these groups that played a huge role in putting the spot-light on alleged blasphemy. The OSINT report by the Disinfo Lab speaks about the boycott campaign which was launched last year by the Muslim Brotherhood against India while also targeting Saudi Arabia and France. As expected the campaign was supported by the trolls in Pakistan and Turkey. This was in fact the first campaign that was launched by the Muslim Brotherhood with the help of Qatar-Turkey-Pakistan.

An official tells OneIndia that the fact that India is becoming a rising power is something that these Islamists have not been digest well. India growing proximity to the United States, Saudi Arabia have led the Muslim Brotherhood to support Pakistan.

Groups such as these have constantly dished out propaganda material. India houses 204 millions and the aim is to provoke them into creating havoc in India. These groups have used outfits such as the PFI, Students Islamic Movement of India to create communal strife in India. The aim is to unleash a civil war in a bid to destabilise India and suggest that the religious freedom is very low in the country.

IAMC, Muslim Brotherhood reward journalists who drum up an anti-India rhetoric

In the year 1928, Hassan al-Banna, a Sufi preacher in Egypt established the 'Jamia Hasafia al-Khairiyyah' in a bid to restore the Caliphate and he wanted to establish the Khilafah to rebel against the non-Islamic nations.

Over the years, the Muslim Brotherhood which recruited Osama bin Laden began infiltrating into educational institutions, universities, media and charity organisations. Ayman al-Zawahiri, a former leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was quick to praise the Muslim girl in Karnataka who staged protest against the hijab ban. If one were to notice most of the anti-India protests have been largely carried out from the universities and this is sign on how deep the Muslim Brotherhood has managed to infiltrate the system.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 11:40 [IST]