Never ran away with anyone's money like Mallya: Robert Vadra

Hitting out at Vijay Mallya for drawing parallels with him, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra has urged the beleaguered liquor baron to return to India and face "all pending legal cases".

Mallya, in his defence before a UK court against India's request to extradite him in a money laundering case, has said that he was a political victim like Vadra and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

"Yet again, I came across the news, where somebody or the other is using my name as crutches, for their personal benefits or to divert the Nation's real issues.... This time, none other than Mr. Vijay Mallya citing my references in the UK courts," Vadra said in his Facebook post.

Priyanka Gandhi's husband further said that he is "a political victim", but asserted that he has full faith in the judiciary.

"I never ran away with anyone's money from the country like him," he added.

Wanted for loan defaults amounting to nearly Rs 9,000 crore, Mallya appeared before a London court on Monday where dates for his extradition trial were confirmed for eight days starting December 4. Mallya fled to the UK in March 2016 and owes close to Rs 9,000 crores to several banks in India.

Vadra also advised Mallya to return to India and face trial.

"My piece of advice to him is "to please return to India and face all pending legal matters and to clear his dues to the people owed", and last but not the least, "please avoid using my name", I do not wish to be associated with you in any matters," he wrote.

OneIndia News