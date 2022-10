Never interfered in medical treatment of Jayalalithaa: Sasikala denies all allegations levelled by panel

Truth has come out, says Sasikala in reaction to OPS's remark before panel

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Oct 18: Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Tuesday denied all the allegations levelled against her in a commission's report probing circumstances surrounding former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016.

"I deny all the allegations levelled against me in the report. I never interfered in the medical treatment of J Jayalalithaa. I am ready to face an inquiry on this," Sasikala said reacting to the 608-page report of the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, news agency ANI reported.

The Justice Arumugasamy Commission, which probed the circumstances surrounding late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death, has found her confidante VK Sasikala guilty and has recommended action against her among others.

In its 608-page report, probe panel said it found Jayalalithaa's close aide Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa's personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation.

The panel in its concluding remarks said that V K Sasikala "have to be found fault with and investigation is to be ordered." The report also pointed that Apollo Chairman Dr Pratap Reddy gave false statements on Jayalalithaa's condition.

The former judge Arumugasamy Commission, in its report, has detailed the time and date of Jayalalithaa's death.

Jayalalithaa death probe: TN cabinet to decide on enquiry against Sasikala and others

"The date of death (of former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa) has been declared by hospital as 5.12.2016 as 11.30 pm but it is on 4.12.2016 between 3.00 pm and 3.50 pm on the basis of the evidence," read Arumugasamy Inquiry Committee's report.

During the 2021 assembly elections, the ruling DMK had promised a proper inquiry into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa and the initiation of legal action against 'anyone' found guilty.

The Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, constituted by the previous AIADMK government, began its hearing on November 22, 2017. The panel head is a retired judge of the Madras High Court.

Prominent leaders like AIADMK top leader O Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa and nephew Deepak, doctors, top officials and the party's C Vijayabaskar (former health minister), M Thambi Durai, C Ponnaiyan and Manoj Pandian have deposed before the commission.

Deepa had raised suspicions over the circumstances surrounding their aunt's death.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, 0:02 [IST]