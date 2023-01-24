Netizens share videos showing impact of strong tremors in Delhi-NCR

Fact Check: Old video of Imam praying during earthquake shared as recent one

New Delhi, Jan 24: A large part of Delhi felt earthquake tremors around 2:28 pm after 5.8-magnitude earthquake hit Nepal on Tuesday with tremors also being felt in national capital region and Jaipur.

The quake struck with the epicentre in Nepal at a place 148 km east of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, the National Centre for Seismology said.

''It was scary as the tremors hit,'' said Shantanu, who resides in a high-rise tower in Noida. Amit Pandey, a Delhi resident, said, ''I was on the fifth floor of one of the blocks at the Civic Centre. I felt a growling noise beneath my feet and a mild shake, when the tremor passed through perhaps.''

Many others in the towering Civic Centre, the headqauters of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, also felt the tremors which hit when the House proceedings were underway. Tremors were felt in parts of Rajasthan's capital city of Jaipur as well. There was no immediate report of loss of life or property from there.

Tremors of the earthquake were felt strongly in some parts of Lucknow too; however, no calls have been received at the emergency operation centre so far.

Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi, Noida and Lucknow; Magnitude 5.8 jolts Nepal

Sharing a video of his office on Twitter, journalist Rahul Parashar showed his office shaking as the national capital felt the earthquake tremors.

Another video was shared by the user showed the appliances in his house shaking as the national capital felt the earthquake tremors.

