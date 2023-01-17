'I never take tension about such kind of films': Santoshi on 'Gandhi Godse' clash with 'Pathaan'

Netizens now target Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' over Dawood Ibrahim's second marriage

With Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' set for release, Twitter users link it to Dawood's second marriage in Pakistan.



Mumbai, Jan 17: With Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's 'Pathaan' release around the corner, a section of netizens have got yet another reason to target the Hindi flick already caught in controversies.

Well, the people have now intensified the boycott call on the Hindi flick following the reports of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's second marriage in Pakistan. Wondering how this is linked to Shah Rukh Khan's film? It was all started after Ali Shah Parkar, son of Haseena Parkar, sister of Dawood Ibrahim, revealed to the National Security Agency about the gangster's second marriage to a Pathaan woman from Pakistan.

The questioning of Ali Shah Parkar has brought out several starting revelations which include the fugitive don's plot to target businessman, his changed location in Pakistan and a new wife.

Dawood marries a #Pathaan woman.



Dawood is given lavish hideout by Pakistan



Nakli #Pathaan says don't listen to anyone, Pakistan is best neighbour we could have. Is proud of Pakistani ancestry



Bollywood has ample events and photo sessions with most wanted Dawood Sahab



Scary! https://t.co/w6lN4YmQxL — Gems of Bollywood बॉलीवुड के रत्न (@GemsOfBollywood) January 17, 2023

Dawood's new location in Pakistan according to Parkar whose statement was recorded by the National Investigation Agency is near Rahim Faki, a defence area behind the Abdullah Ghazi Baba Dargah in Karachi.

Parkar also told the NIA that Dawood does not keep in touch with anyone. He also said that Dawood got married again to a Pakistani Pathan. Parkar said that the fugitive don/terrorist tells everyone that he got a divorce from his first wife, Mahjabeen Shaikh, but that is not true. He recently met his first wife a few months ago in July 2022 in Dubai. At Dubai, he stayed at Zaitun Hamid Antulay's house, Dawood's nephew also revealed.

The claims of marrying a Pathaan woman have led the people to intensify their boycott call against Shah Rukh Khan's film.

"Dawood marries a #Pathaan woman. Dawood is given lavish hideout by Pakistan Nakli #Pathaan says don't listen to anyone, Pakistan is best neighbour we could have. Is proud of Pakistani ancestry Bollywood has ample events and photo sessions with most wanted Dawood Sahab. Scary!, [sic]" a user tweets.

Banish Boycott and boycott Pathan. Pathan is a movie for Dawood, by Dawood and of Dawood. He just took a second wife who is a Pathan; this movie is an apparent gift to his 2nd wife



Of Pathaan And Burj Khalifa: Moments From Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai Diaries https://t.co/SV13WB1OBf — Gopalakrishnan N (@ngk21753) January 17, 2023

Hindi film 'Pathaan' was first targeted by right-wing groups after the release of 'Besharam Rang' song. The semi-nude avatar of Deepika Padukone and her skimpy saffron outfit had not gone well with the people. Further, her silent support to the JNU protestors in 2020 was one of the reasons why the BJP was upset with her.

That is why Pathan has been promoted severely by this dastardly DRUG LORD who kills few hundreds every day with his trade & terrorism. BANISH BOLLYWOOD. Boycotting is not SUFFICIENT. BOYCOTT PATHAN AND MAKE IT THE BIGGEST FAILURE. Make the KHAN GO DOWN https://t.co/O2g6siBfP6 — Gopalakrishnan N (@ngk21753) January 17, 2023

Netizens dug deep and found earlier comments related to Pakistan while calling for the boycott of the Hindi flick, which is scheduled to be released on January 25.