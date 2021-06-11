Netizens fascinated as video of Rare Indian Grey Hornbill sitting on Mumbai balcony goes viral

YouTube
    By
    |

    Mumbai, June 11: The spotting of many rare birds in Mumbai have been reported during the lockdown. Last year during the lockdown, peacocks had come out on the roads of Mumbai.

    This year it is the turn of the rare Indian Grey Hornbill which decided to pay a visit to a home in the city. The birds were spotted at a balcony in Mumbai's Matunga. In the video shared on Twitter, the birds can be seen sitting on the railing of a balcony and heard squealing. "Good morning. Guess these birds.

    Spotted at the residence of one of our senior Doctors in Matunga, Mumbai," Dr. Rahul Baxi wrote on Twitter while sharing the video of the birds.

    The video has generated a lot of interest and many said that they are thrilled to know about the existing of such rare birds. One user wrote that the Grey Hornbills are very shy and the person who saw them is extremely lucky to see them at such a close range.

    They travel in families. Mom dad and kids. Mom dad are soulmates for life. If one dies, the other stops eating to naturally die. Konkan coast and northeast India see their colorful versioned species. But these ones are also quite interesting, wrote one user.

