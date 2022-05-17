Netflix vs Amazon Prime vs Hotstar: Who Provides Cheapest Plan? Check Out New Rates

Netflix asks employees to quit over issues with content, Musk lauds company

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 17: Streaming giant Netflix has asked its employees to put in papers if they do not agree with its content. The company's new guideline has got a thumbs-up from billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

The company has updated its culture guidelines by adding a section - artistic expression, which explains about the content offered by Netflix to its audiences. "We let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices," Netflix said.

"Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you," the company added.

The streaming giant has come up with the guideline to make its t "prospective employees" understand its position, and "make better informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them".

Tesla CEO Musk, who is in the process of acquiring Twitter, welcomed Netflix's guideline by tweeting, "Good move by @netflix," he tweeted.

It has to be noted that Musk's Twitter takeover has met with a mixed response as the fear of mass exodus looms large due to the Tesla CEO's plans to bring new policy changes.

On the other hand, owing to the huge drop in its subscription, Netflix is planning to infuse advertisements into its content by the end of this year.