YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Netflix asks employees to quit over issues with content, Musk lauds company

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 17: Streaming giant Netflix has asked its employees to put in papers if they do not agree with its content. The company's new guideline has got a thumbs-up from billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

    Netflix asks employees to quit over issues with content, Musk lauds company

    The company has updated its culture guidelines by adding a section - artistic expression, which explains about the content offered by Netflix to its audiences. "We let viewers decide what's appropriate for them, versus having Netflix censor specific artists or voices," Netflix said.

    "Depending on your role, you may need to work on titles you perceive to be harmful. If you'd find it hard to support our content breadth, Netflix may not be the best place for you," the company added.

    The streaming giant has come up with the guideline to make its t "prospective employees" understand its position, and "make better informed decisions about whether Netflix is the right company for them".
    Tesla CEO Musk, who is in the process of acquiring Twitter, welcomed Netflix's guideline by tweeting, "Good move by @netflix," he tweeted.

    It has to be noted that Musk's Twitter takeover has met with a mixed response as the fear of mass exodus looms large due to the Tesla CEO's plans to bring new policy changes.

    On the other hand, owing to the huge drop in its subscription, Netflix is planning to infuse advertisements into its content by the end of this year.

    Comments

    More NETFLIX News  

    Read more about:

    netflix elon musk viral news

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X