Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary: INA trust honours revolutionary freedom fighter

New Delhi, Aug 16: India is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born to advocate Janakinath Bose in Odisha's Cuttack on January 23, 1897, Netaji went on to play a key role in the freedom movement. He is also known for establishing the Azad Hind Fauj.

Netaji took over the leadership of the Azad Hind Fauj during World War II. Not only was the first government of independent Bharat formed under his leadership, but the Azad Hind Fauj also succeeded in liberating some parts of Northeast Bharat.

In order to honour and remember Netaji's indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation, INA Trust organised an event to honour him and to inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as Netaji did, and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour.

Speaking at a programme to honour West Bengal's revolutionaries, Dr. JS Rajput, Trustee of Netaji Subhash Bose-INA Trust and grand niece of Netaji, said that the people of the country barely know the contribution of Netaji's to India's Independence.

He said the motive behind organising this event is to let his countrymen know the metal of which Bose was made of. He firmly believes that the youth of the country must know all about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to understand true partiotism.

The event organized started with a 'Lecture' will also encourage new generations of scholars to research on this iconic personality.

The core objective of the INA Trust is to promote the fundamental principles embodied by Netaji like patriotism, nationalism, self-discipline, and social service amongst today's youth.

Through this initiative, INA trust aims to empower the next generation so that they may work towards building an independent India in keeping with the vision of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Hindol Sengupta, an award-winning writer, journalist, public speaker and social entrepreneur, who was also invited at the event spoke about Netaji's great admiration towards the Swami Vivekananda.

He mainly focused on how these two personalities, born 34 years apart, on the same land of revolutionaries, were inter connected in Indian History.

Story first published: Monday, August 16, 2021, 13:55 [IST]