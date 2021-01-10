Netaji anniversary celebrations: Mamata on panel headed by PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 10: West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee is on the 85 member panel headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was constituted to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The members include 10 Union ministers and seven CMs. Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman are also on the panel.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her predecessor Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee have both been included in the panel.

