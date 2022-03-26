YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nepalese PM to visit Varanasi during his India tour; Review bilateral ties at 'high-level exchange' with Modi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay a three-day visit to India from April 1 with an aim to further strengthen bilateral ties. Deuba is expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2.

    Sher Bahadur Deuba

    Besides official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi. This will be Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming the prime minister in July 2021.

    He visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017.

    Deuba's visit to India is in the tradition of periodic high-level exchanges between the two countries.

    "It would give an opportunity to both sides to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including development and economic partnership, trade, cooperation in the health sector, power, connectivity, people-to-people links and other issues of mutual interest," sources told PTI.

    More NEPAL News  

    Read more about:

    nepal india

    Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X