Neither Siddaramaiah nor anyone can finish off JD(S): HD Deve Gowda

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Sep 27: Former Prime Minister and party supremo HD Deve Gowda said that JD(S) lives in people's hearts and no individual, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah can destroy the party.

Speaking at a workshop conducted by the party said, "JD(S) may not be a big party, but it cannot be finished off neither by Siddaramaiah nor anyone." He warned those who are underestimating his party will get the answer in 2023 elections.

"There is a limit to spreading lies. From where did he come from? In which party he grow? He should realise it before making lose comments," Gowda added at the party event held at a farm house in Ramanagara.

"People of Karnataka knows who knocked the doors of my house to form a coalition goverment," the former Prime Minister hit out at those who called JD(S) can not come to power without the support of another party.

The 88-year-old politician said that people attend HD Kumaraswamy's campaigns, but it is failing to turn into votes. "I have faced many humiliations in my long career. Let's us give a befitting reply to those mocking at us in 2023 elections," he called his party to work hard to come to power.

On his turn, former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that JD(S) is the only party which can stand up for the cause of Kannadigas. "We'll fight for the poor. A new era will begin in 2023 in Karnataka. The party will organise non-stop activities to reach out to the people. We will come to power after the next election," he claimed.

The party is conducting a four-day workshop between 27 and 30 September to train the young leaders to fight the next election effectively. A plan to strengthen the party at the booth level has been drawn up.