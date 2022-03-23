Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan to observe Shaheed Diwas in all 623 districts

Rahul Gandhi's UP yatra to stop for two days due to Eid

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan will observe Shaheed Diwas in all 623 Districts across the country today as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

On 23rd March 1931, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death. In fond remembrance of the sacrifices made by the brave young revolutionaries, India observes Shaheed Diwas every year on 23rd March.

Youth Affairs Ministry said, the day is being organized by Nehru Yuva Kendra by focussing on the theme - Tribute to Revolutionaries. The programs aim at instilling a sense of gratitude, pride, honor, and duty among the young generation by celebrating the life, work, and philosophy of the freedom fighters.

The Ministry said, their stories will inspire the youth to create a spirit of patriotism, nationalism and motivate them further in engaging in National Building activities.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 9:50 [IST]