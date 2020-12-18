Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh

YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 18: Playback singer Neha Kakkar''s post on Instagram has set off rumour mills, leading to speculation about her pregnancy.

    In the post on Instagram, Kakkar shared picture with husband Rohan Preet Singh, where she is seemingly flaunting her baby bump.

    The 32-year-old singer captioned the photo, "#KhyaalRakhyaKar" with a hug and heart emoji.

    Singh, 26, commented on Kakkar''s post, "Now, you will have to be extra careful Neha." He also shared the same the photo on his own Instagram page.

    The couple tied the knot in October, after meeting on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.

    Kakkar is currently judging the 12th season of singing reality show "Indian Idol" alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

    Story first published: Friday, December 18, 2020, 13:11 [IST]
