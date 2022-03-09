YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET UG eligibility: Upper age limit removed by NMC

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 9: The National Medical Commission on Wednesday announced that it was doing away with the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam.

    NEET UG eligibility: Upper age limit removed by NMC

    In 2017, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had put the upper age cap to 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. In a notification, the CBSE had stated that "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category".

    "I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly.

    "Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated," a communication sent by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary NMC to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency, on March 9 said.

    However, the issue had reached the Supreme Court and high courts of the country. With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said. The move will also be helpful to those seeking admission in foreign countries. PTI

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, 22:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X