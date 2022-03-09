NEET UG eligibility: Upper age limit removed by NMC

New Delhi, Mar 9: The National Medical Commission on Wednesday announced that it was doing away with the upper age limit for those appearing in NEET-Under Graduate 2022 exam.

In 2017, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had put the upper age cap to 25 years for unreserved candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. In a notification, the CBSE had stated that "the upper age limit for NEET-UG is 25 years as on the date of examination with relaxation of five years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category".

"I would like to inform that it has been decided in the 4th NMC meeting held on 21st Oct, 2021 that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination. Therefore, the information bulletin may be modified accordingly.

"Further, the process for official notification to suitably amend the Regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997 to this effect has been initiated," a communication sent by Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary NMC to Dr Devvrat, Office of Senior Director, National Testing Agency, on March 9 said.

However, the issue had reached the Supreme Court and high courts of the country. With the age limit criteria removed, aspirants can now appear in the medical entrance exam as many times and even after taking admission to other courses, an official said. The move will also be helpful to those seeking admission in foreign countries. PTI

