    NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stray vacancy round date extended

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 09: The NEET UG Counselling 2021 stray vacancy round date has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

    NEET UG Counselling 2021: Stray vacancy round date extended

    With the Medical Counselling Committee extending the date, candidates can now report to colleges against stray vacancy round of the NEET UG Counselling till 5 pm on April 11 2022.

    Further the MCC also allowed the postgraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MD and MS seats to report to colleges in the hybrid mode this year. In order to get more details on the NEET UG Counselling 2021 stray vacancy round, candidates can visit mcc.nic.in.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 9, 2022, 12:07 [IST]
    X