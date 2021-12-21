NEET UG Counselling 2021: Expected date, list of states where counselling has begun

NEET UG Counselling 2021: With no update, aspirants ask for “ANY” information

New Delhi, Dec 20: The NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent seats and 50 per cent NEET PG seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. More details will be available on the official website.

On Saturday the MCC announced that it would conduct the counselling in four rounds.- All India Quota round 1, AIG Round 2, AIQ mop up and AIQ stray vacancy round. The MCC also said that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the sates after the counselling round is concluded.

The MCC is however yet to release the NEET counselling date and time. The counselling will be held for various undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

NEET 2021 UG Counselling expected date:

While there is no clear update on the exact date for NEET 2021 UG Counselling, reports have suggested that it may begin after January 6 2021.

List of states where NEET 2021 counselling process has begun:

Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: rajneetug2021.com

Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: kea.kar.nic.in

Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: tnhealth.tn.gov.in

Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: www.amruhp.ac.in

Assam NEET Counselling 2021: dme.assam.gov.in

Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: bfuhs.ac.in

Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021: medadmgujarat.org

AP NEET Counselling 2021: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

List of states where NEET 2021 counselling is yet to begin:

UP NEET UG Counselling 2021

Kerala NEET Counselling 2021

MP NEET Counselling 2021

Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021

Haryana NEET Counselling 2021

Odisha NEET Counselling 2021

