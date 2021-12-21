YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET UG Counselling 2021: Expected date, list of states where counselling has begun

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The NEET UG counselling for 15 per cent seats and 50 per cent NEET PG seats will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. More details will be available on the official website.

    NEET UG Counselling 2021: Expected date, list of states where counselling has begun

    On Saturday the MCC announced that it would conduct the counselling in four rounds.- All India Quota round 1, AIG Round 2, AIQ mop up and AIQ stray vacancy round. The MCC also said that no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the sates after the counselling round is concluded.

    The MCC is however yet to release the NEET counselling date and time. The counselling will be held for various undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.

    NEET 2021 UG Counselling expected date:

    While there is no clear update on the exact date for NEET 2021 UG Counselling, reports have suggested that it may begin after January 6 2021.

    List of states where NEET 2021 counselling process has begun:

    Rajasthan NEET Counselling 2021: rajneetug2021.com

    Karnataka NEET Counselling 2021: kea.kar.nic.in

    Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2021: tnhealth.tn.gov.in

    Himachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2021: www.amruhp.ac.in

    Assam NEET Counselling 2021: dme.assam.gov.in

    Punjab NEET Counselling 2021: bfuhs.ac.in

    Gujarat NEET Counselling 2021: medadmgujarat.org

    AP NEET Counselling 2021: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

    List of states where NEET 2021 counselling is yet to begin:

    UP NEET UG Counselling 2021

    Kerala NEET Counselling 2021

    MP NEET Counselling 2021

    Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2021

    Haryana NEET Counselling 2021

    Odisha NEET Counselling 2021

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 11:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X