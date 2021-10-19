NEET UG 2021: Check expected result date and tie breaking criteria

NEET Super Special exam 2021 to be held as per old question paper pattern

New Delhi, Oct 19: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET 2021 answer key. The same is available on the official website.

The NEET 2021 was held on September 12 and now over 15 lakh students are awaiting the NTA NEET 2021 result. While the NTA has not yet announced the date of the result, last year the same was declared a month after conducting the medial entrance test.

The window to raise objections got over on October 17. The National Testing Agency (NTC) is likely to announce the NEET result 2021 later this month. There are over 16lakh students who are waiting for the NEET results.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge," a statement from the NTA read.

The lit of all India toppers will also be released with the NEET result. The NEET result will be used by the state and centrally funded medical colleges to admit students to the undergraduate courses.

Tie Breaking Criteria for NEET UG 2021:

In case two or more candidates get the same score the merit position will be decided by using the NEET UG 2021 tie breaking criteria:

Candidates obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Biology (Botany and Zoology) in the test, followed by

Candidate obtaining higher marks/ percentile score in Chemistry in the test, followed by

Candidate with less proportion of a number of attempted incorrect answers and correct answers in all the subjects in the test. The results once declared will be available on ntaneet.nic.in.

