NEET Super Special exam 2021 to be held as per old question paper pattern

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The government has told the Supreme Court that the NEET Super Speciality exam scheduled for November 10 and 11 will be held as per the old question paper pattern.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said that the new question pattern will be applicable from next year onwards. The court took note of the submission and said that the government has been very fair.

On Monday the court refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, undergraduate, (NEET UG) held on September 12, 2021 on the ground that the examination was not conducted in a fair and transparent manner, PTI reported.

The top court dismissed the plea saying that cancellation of the exam cannot be at the cost of lakhs of students. A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, which stopped short of imposing Rs 5 lakh cost, noted that the petitioner seeks setting aside the NEET UG exam and directing the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the exam afresh.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:16 [IST]