NEET Re Exam 2019: New NEET date out for Karnataka, Odisha students who missed on May 5

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 07: NEET Re-Exam 2019 date for the students of Karnataka, who missed the national level exam due to a train delay, and of Odisha, which was hit by cyclone Fani, is out. NEET 2019 re-exam for these students would be held on May 20.

The National Eligibilty cum Entrance Test or NEET exam 2019, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to professional medical courses, was conducted on Sunday (May 5) which more than 1.5 million students wrote. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS and BDS courses.

Also Read | Cyclone Fani kills 16 in Odisha, restoration effort begins

But hundreds of students who were heading from north Karnataka to take the exam in Bengaluru could not make it in time due to a delayed train, the Hampi Express.

Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said the NEET exam would be held on May 20.

The HRD Ministry has earlier assured the Karnataka government that it would soon decide on their request to allow the students to write it again, the chief ministers office said on Monday.

Also Read | Cyclone Fani: PM conducts aerial survey in Odisha grants Rs 1,000 cr more for relief work

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had requested the Prime Minister, the Railways Minister and the HRD Minister to intervene and ensure that students who have missed the opportunity today get another chance to write the NEET 2019 Exam. Union Minister, Sadananda Gowda, has also written to his colleague, HRD minister Prakash Javdekar, asking him to give the students another opportunity.

NTA has already fixed a fresh date for Odisha students whose exams were postponed due to cyclone Fani. The exam for Odisha students will be held on May 20. NEET exams were postponed in Odisha due to Cyclone Fani, that made a landfall in the coastal state on Friday.