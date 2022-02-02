YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET PG: SC to hear plea for deferment of test next week

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 02: The Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea seeking deferment of the NEET PG exam 2022.

    NEET PG: SC to hear plea for deferment of test next week

    The hearing is likely to come up on Monday, February 7. The plea seeks a postponement of the exam scheduled to be held on March 12. The plea was filed by six MMBS graduates seeking a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the exam.

    The plea said that the exams should be held after the completion of the mandatory internship period set forth in the regulations. One of the regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursing the PG course and not two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility.

    Moreover several MBBS graduates whose internship got halted due to their duty as they were handling the COVID-19 pandemic would be rendered ineligible to appear in the NEET PG exam due to the lack of mandatory internship duty. This is not their fault the petitioners have said.

    "The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG," the plea said.

    More NEET News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 11:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X