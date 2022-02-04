NEET PG Exam 2022 postponed: To be held after 6-8 weeks

New Delhi, Feb 04: The NEET PG 2022 exam has been postponed. The decision was taken by the Union Health Ministry.

Although a fresh date has not been issued, the ministry has postponed the NEET PG exams by 6 to 8 weeks. The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court is likely to hear a plea seeking deferment of the NEET PG exam 2022.

The hearing is likely to come up on Monday, February 7. The plea seeks a postponement of the exam scheduled to be held on March 12. The plea was filed by six MMBS graduates seeking a direction to the National Board of Examination to defer the exam.

The plea said that the exams should be held after the completion of the mandatory internship period set forth in the regulations. One of the regulations said that 30 beds of a hospital have to be assigned to one unit of students pursing the PG course and not two students of two academic sessions will have to be accommodated in the same facility.

Moreover several MBBS graduates whose internship got halted due to their duty as they were handling the COVID-19 pandemic would be rendered ineligible to appear in the NEET PG exam due to the lack of mandatory internship duty. This is not their fault the petitioners have said.

"The petitioners (with 1500 candidates) have mentioned that they were in Covid duties in the year 2021 and therefore their internship was postponed. They have submitted that they are victims of circumstances and that they were not informed at any time that serving in Covid duties would tantamount to a situation where they will not be eligible to appear for the NEET-PG," the plea said.