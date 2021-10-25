Put NEET-PG counselling on hold: SC to Centre

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to put the NEET PG Counselling on hold.

The court said that the NEET PG be put on hold until it decides the validity of the implementation of the EWS and OBC reservation in the all India quota.

The NEET PG counselling fro 50 per cent seats was scheduled to begin today. The NEET aspirants mentioned before the Bench that in terms of official communication from the DG of health services, the counselling will commence on October 25. They said that the entire process may be over during the pendency of the issue before the court.

The Centre assured the court that the counselling will not commence until the SC decides on the validate of the decision by the government to introduce OBC and EWS reservation.

The aspirants have got the communication which was sent only to the colleges for the purpose of verification of seats. There is one more clarificatory notification which has been issued today. Otherwise, counselling will not begin unless the issue has been dealt with by the court somehow, the government said.

The bench said, 'we will take your word for it then, so long as the students are not counselled. We will take your word that counselling is not starting till we decide one way or the other. Students will be in a serious problem otherwise.'

Following this a notification has been released saying that the NEET-PG counselling process has been put on hold until further orders.