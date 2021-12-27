YouTube
    NEET PG Counselling Delay: Protesting resident doctors detained; FORDA calls for total shutdown

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: Resident doctors of government-run hospitals, who have been protesting against delay in PG NEET counselling, were brutally thrashed, dragged, and detained" by the Delhi Police. At least 12 protestors were detained by the police and released later.

    Image credit: PTI
    The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has been spearheading the protest for the last several days.

    Condemning the police act, FORDA issued a statement terming it a "Black day in the history of the medical fraternity". It condemned police action and announced that all healthcare institutions would be completely shutdown from today.

    "Resident Doctors, the so-called "Corona Warriors", protesting peacefully to expedite NEET PG Counselling 2021 were brutally thrashed, dragged and detained by the police. There will be complete shutdown of all Healthcare Institutions from today onwards!" the statement read.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government for the police action against resident doctors in the national capital who took to the streets to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

    "Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government, the former Congress president said on Twitter.

    The government had showered flower petals on doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown last year as a gesture of gratitude for their contribution in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 23:19 [IST]
