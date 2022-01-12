NEET PG Counselling 2021 starts today: Round 1 registration begins @ mcc.nic.in

New Delhi, Jan 12: After a delay of over two months, the Medical Counselling Committee has started the NEET PG 2021 counselling from today. More details are available on the official website.

The NEET PG Counselling is held for MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses. For the first round in online mode, registrations begin on January 12. Candidates can register on mcc.nic.in.

The NEET PG Counselling 2021 will conducted for 100% seats of Deemed Universities, 100% seats of Central Universities, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions (only Registration part) and 100% PG DNB Seats.

Those candidates who qualify can apply for counselling conducted by the MCC by registering and entering their choices.

After registration, they will have to choose their preferred medical colleges and lock the choices. For round 1, this facility will be available from January 13 to 17.

The NEET PG Counselling 2021 schedule has been announced for two rounds. The counselling will however have four rounds with the AIQ mop up round and stray vacancy round after round two. No seat will be reverted to the respective after the completion of round two. This is in force since the year 2021.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 15:04 [IST]