NEET PG 2021 counselling schedule announced for 50% AIQ seats

New Delhi, Oct 22: The NEET PG 2021 Counselling schedule has been announced for 50 per cent AIQ seats. The same is available on the official website.

The Medical Counselling Committee will conduct the NEET PG Counselling process for admission to 50 per cent all India q uota, deemed, central universities and AFMS (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB seats.

The MCC NEET PG counselling will be held for two rounds and another mop up round for admission to deemed an central university seats and PG DNB seats and a stray vacancy round later.

The seat allotment process will be held on November 1-2 and the result will be released on November 3. Students who are allotted a seat in the first counselling will have to report to the allotted institute between November 4 and 10.

The registration for the 2nd rondo MCC counselling will start from November 15 and end on November 19. The registration process for the mop up round will begin on December 7. The counselling process for the state NEET PG quota seats will be held by respective state medical counselling committee.

"Transfer of Non Reporting and Non Joining or Vacant seats to Deemed Universities/ Central Universities/ Institutes on 27th December , 2021 for conduction of Stray Vacancy Round from 27th December to 31st December, 2021," a statement by the MCC read.

